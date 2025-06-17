Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:INR) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:INR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.83, but opened at $18.15. Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN shares last traded at $18.15, with a volume of 365 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on INR. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Bank of America began coverage on Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN Stock Performance

About Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.17.

