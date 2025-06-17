PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co Makes New $794,000 Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $685.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 3rd. Melius Research downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 4.0%

LMT opened at $466.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $471.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $469.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $418.88 and a one year high of $618.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.02%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.