Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Purchases 8,277 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 213,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,277 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 68,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 298,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,438,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $444,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 107,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 759,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,326,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $60.74 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $68.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.58 and a 200 day moving average of $60.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.06.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

