Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $65.25, but opened at $61.97. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF shares last traded at $65.10, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.98 and its 200 day moving average is $63.48.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 30.2% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the first quarter valued at $186,000.

About Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

