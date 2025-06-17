JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) Short Interest Update

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 82,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BBMC stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.14. 1,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,123. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.56. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $77.29 and a twelve month high of $105.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 1,072.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $98,000.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBMC was launched on Apr 14, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.