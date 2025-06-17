iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is BCU Wealth Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

BCU Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.3% of BCU Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AA Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $609,000. Louisbourg Investments Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. now owns 19,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,856,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 38,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Sentry LLC now owns 18,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,208,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $603.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $572.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $582.95. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $616.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $592.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

