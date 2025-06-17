ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 24,532 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 22,835 shares.The stock last traded at $20.05 and had previously closed at $19.25.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Stock Up 0.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.39. The company has a market capitalization of $704.33 million, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.96.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $166.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.6132 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.24%.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 14.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 250,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 31,768 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 14,620 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES in the fourth quarter worth $505,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 7.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People’s Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

