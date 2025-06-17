Inscription Capital LLC Invests $9.55 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 62,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,552,000. Alphabet accounts for about 1.6% of Inscription Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Alphabet from $209.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Alphabet from $232.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.88.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $177.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.66 and a 12 month high of $208.70.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $90.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.36%.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $5,153,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,717,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,917,877.76. This trade represents a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.33, for a total value of $104,537.09. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,014.99. The trade was a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,570 shares of company stock worth $32,003,532 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

