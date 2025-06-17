Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (NYSEARCA:POWA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (NYSEARCA:POWA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in POWA. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Avant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Avant Capital LLC now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF alerts:

Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF Trading Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA POWA traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $85.37. The stock had a trading volume of 10,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,850. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.86. The company has a market capitalization of $183.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 0.83. Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF has a 1 year low of $73.16 and a 1 year high of $87.68.

Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF (POWA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Pricing Power index. The fund selects US large- and mid-cap stocks of companies considered well-positioned to maintain stable profit margins in all market conditions. Stocks satisfying a four factor screening process are included in the index, on an equal-weight basis POWA was launched on Dec 15, 2006 and is issued by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bloomberg Pricing Power ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.