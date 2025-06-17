LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Trading 15.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 15.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.44 and last traded at $5.90. 82,544 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,006,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised LiveWire Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

LiveWire Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average is $3.18.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.74 million during the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative return on equity of 58.65% and a negative net margin of 352.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ryan Ragland sold 6,891 shares of LiveWire Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $48,995.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,413.75. The trade was a 5.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Bekefy sold 8,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $65,836.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,386 shares in the company, valued at $996,222.04. This trade represents a 6.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,235 shares of company stock worth $1,642,796. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiveWire Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in LiveWire Group by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 36,357 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveWire Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of LiveWire Group during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in LiveWire Group by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in LiveWire Group by 21.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

LiveWire Group Company Profile

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

Featured Stories

