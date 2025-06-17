Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 23,227 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 27,551 shares.The stock last traded at $95.62 and had previously closed at $94.91.

Natural Resource Partners Stock Up 1.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.54 million for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 68.22% and a return on equity of 39.69%.

Natural Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Resource Partners

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. Natural Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 28.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRP. Progeny 3 Inc. acquired a new stake in Natural Resource Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $15,732,000. Solidarity Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 165,017 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,145,000 after purchasing an additional 72,831 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 93,910 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,424,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Natural Resource Partners by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,085 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 18,754 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 22,101 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 11,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; and oil and gas properties located in Louisiana.

