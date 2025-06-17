Community Trust & Investment Co. Has $14.40 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $14,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital & Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,534,000. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,011.37.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.4%

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $807.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $677.09 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $777.10 and its 200 day moving average is $801.77. The company has a market capitalization of $765.41 billion, a PE ratio of 68.97, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 48.82%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.