Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PCRB) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PCRB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 18,220 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 24,189 shares.The stock last traded at $48.41 and had previously closed at $48.50.

Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,511,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,056,000 after acquiring an additional 961,553 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF by 1,753.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 300,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,692,000 after purchasing an additional 284,581 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF by 211.7% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 35,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 24,050 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new position in Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,517,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 15,361 shares during the period.

Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The Putnam ESG Core Bond ETF (PCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund broadly invests in investment grade US fixed income securities that meet certain environmental, social and governance criteria on a sector-specific basis. The actively managed targets bonds with maturities of three years or more.

