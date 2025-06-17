Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 398 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $685.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Baird R W raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT opened at $466.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $418.88 and a 12 month high of $618.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $471.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $469.21. The stock has a market cap of $109.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. The business had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.83 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.02%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.