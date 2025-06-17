Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,550,000 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the May 15th total of 4,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 26.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Nano Nuclear Energy by 638.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Nano Nuclear Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Nano Nuclear Energy by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:NNE traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $34.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,841,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,884,576. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.45 and a 200 day moving average of $27.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -85.00. Nano Nuclear Energy has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $48.05.

Nano Nuclear Energy ( NASDAQ:NNE ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.46). On average, equities analysts predict that Nano Nuclear Energy will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research report on Monday, March 31st.

NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

