Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Short Interest Down 33.0% in May

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the May 15th total of 18,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
FT traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,486. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.45. Franklin Universal Trust has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $7.80.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th.
Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.
