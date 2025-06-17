Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 800 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc raised its stake in Walt Disney by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $119.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $120.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.78. The company has a market cap of $214.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.54.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.