Insider Buying: OFX Group Limited (ASX:OFX) Insider Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

OFX Group Limited (ASX:OFX – Get Free Report) insider Patricia Cross purchased 100,000 shares of OFX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.74 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of A$73,800.00 ($48,235.29).

Patricia Cross also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 21st, Patricia Cross bought 50,000 shares of OFX Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.81 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of A$40,450.00 ($26,437.91).

The company has a market cap of $323.46 million, a PE ratio of 1.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.24.

About OFX Group

OFX Group Limited provides international payments and foreign exchange services in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers range of products and services to consumers, corporates, online sellers, and enterprise clients. The company was formerly known as OzForex Group Limited and changed its name to OFX Group Limited in September 2016.

