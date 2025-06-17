Insider Buying: OFX Group Limited (ASX:OFX) Insider Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

OFX Group Limited (ASX:OFX – Get Free Report) insider Patricia Cross purchased 100,000 shares of OFX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.74 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of A$73,800.00 ($48,235.29).
Patricia Cross also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 21st, Patricia Cross bought 50,000 shares of OFX Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.81 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of A$40,450.00 ($26,437.91).
OFX Group Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $323.46 million, a PE ratio of 1.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.24.
About OFX Group
OFX Group Limited provides international payments and foreign exchange services in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers range of products and services to consumers, corporates, online sellers, and enterprise clients. The company was formerly known as OzForex Group Limited and changed its name to OFX Group Limited in September 2016.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than OFX Group
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Zscaler Upgraded: Wall Street Forecasts 26% More Upside
- About the Markup Calculator
- The Bottom Is in for Powerfleet: An Intelligent Time to Buy
- What is a support level?
- Q2’s Most Upgraded Stocks (And No, NVIDIA’s Not on the List)
Receive News & Ratings for OFX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.