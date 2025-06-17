Lynch & Associates IN Boosts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,837 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 409,630 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $143,559,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Visa by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,831 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,103,000. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 15,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,607,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.44, for a total value of $3,020,792.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,186.28. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 46,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $17,099,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,772,810. The trade was a 63.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,448 shares of company stock worth $50,133,659 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE:V opened at $355.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $252.70 and a one year high of $375.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $350.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.05.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. Visa’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Visa from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.80.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

