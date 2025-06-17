United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $1,075,393,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $393,680,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,979,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,384,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,452 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,264,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,933,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 10,040,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,272,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $101.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.68 and its 200-day moving average is $112.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.55 and a 12-month high of $148.15.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. Raymond James reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $133.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.26.

View Our Latest Report on UPS

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.