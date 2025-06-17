Edge Financial Advisors LLC Invests $287,000 in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Edge Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 103,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after acquiring an additional 15,455 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 36,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 14,650 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 38,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,030,000. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $68.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $91.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $54.98 and a 52 week high of $68.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.53.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.1909 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.



The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world's global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

