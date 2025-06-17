David Surveyor Purchases 3,000 Shares of Select Harvests Limited (ASX:SHV) Stock

Select Harvests Limited (ASX:SHV – Get Free Report) insider David Surveyor bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$4.57 ($2.99) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,710.00 ($8,960.78).

Select Harvests Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $667.91 million, a PE ratio of -26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.31.

About Select Harvests

Select Harvests Limited engages in the growing, processing, packaging, and selling of almonds and its by-products in Australia. The company supplies blanched, roasted, sliced, diced, meal and paste almond products. It grows, processes, and sells almonds to the food industry from company owned and leased almond orchards, as well as holds a portfolio of approximately 9,371 hectares of almond orchards located in Victoria, New South Wales, and South Australia.

