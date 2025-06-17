David Surveyor Purchases 3,000 Shares of Select Harvests Limited (ASX:SHV) Stock

Select Harvests Limited (ASX:SHV – Get Free Report) insider David Surveyor bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$4.57 ($2.99) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,710.00 ($8,960.78).
Select Harvests Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $667.91 million, a PE ratio of -26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.31.
About Select Harvests
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Select Harvests
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Zscaler Upgraded: Wall Street Forecasts 26% More Upside
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- The Bottom Is in for Powerfleet: An Intelligent Time to Buy
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Q2’s Most Upgraded Stocks (And No, NVIDIA’s Not on the List)
Receive News & Ratings for Select Harvests Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Harvests and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.