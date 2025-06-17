Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 152,100 shares, a drop of 31.0% from the May 15th total of 220,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Pampa Energía from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

Shares of NYSE PAM opened at $73.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Pampa Energía has a twelve month low of $38.58 and a twelve month high of $97.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.84.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.89. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $414.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pampa Energía will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,047,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter valued at $416,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter worth $8,038,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pampa Energía by 306.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the period. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

