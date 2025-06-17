Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS) Short Interest Update

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Potomac Bancshares Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of PTBS stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $16.32. 1,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562. Potomac Bancshares has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $17.69. The stock has a market cap of $67.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.06.

Potomac Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PTBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter.

Potomac Bancshares Increases Dividend

About Potomac Bancshares

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Potomac Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Potomac Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.38%.

Potomac Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Charles Town that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts; and certificates of deposit (CD). It also provides personal loans, including new and used vehicle, home equity, unsecured home improvement and personal, retail equipment, and lot loans, as well as loans secured by CD, and home equity lines of credit; commercial loans for building or office purchases, commercial real estate and construction, and production and administrative equipment purchases; lines of credit; mortgage, commercial, term, residential and commercial construction, commercial real estate, and agricultural loans; and credit and debit cards.

