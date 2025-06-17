Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $8.38 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,565 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 118.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $48.83 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $49.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.40. The company has a market capitalization of $125.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

