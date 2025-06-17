Vicus Capital Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Vicus Capital decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $201.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.27. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $169.32 and a 12 month high of $205.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.