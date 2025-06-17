Truist Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Humana (NYSE:HUM) Stock Price

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at Truist Financial from $305.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Humana from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $257.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.05.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded up $7.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $243.05. The company had a trading volume of 731,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,658. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.98. The firm has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.43. Humana has a 1-year low of $212.45 and a 1-year high of $406.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.07 by $1.51. Humana had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Humana will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Humana by 9.2% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth about $9,790,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at about $3,726,000. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 104.2% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in Humana during the first quarter worth about $66,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

