Best Mid Cap Stocks To Watch Today – June 16th

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Oklo, and Quantum Computing are the three Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid-cap stocks are shares of companies whose total market capitalization generally falls between about $2 billion and $10 billion. They tend to offer a balance between the higher growth potential (and volatility) of small-cap stocks and the greater stability of large-cap stocks. Investors often choose mid-caps for their combination of established business models and room for expansion. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of TSLL stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.97. The stock had a trading volume of 137,863,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,531,076. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.55 and a beta of -5.14. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.75.

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

NYSE OKLO traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,582,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,779,198. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.87. Oklo has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34.

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Shares of QUBT traded up $4.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.90. 53,589,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,115,563. Quantum Computing has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.39 and a beta of 3.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73.

