Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Position Trimmed by Stephens Consulting LLC

Stephens Consulting LLC reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 64.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 340 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 82,443 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $9,325,000 after buying an additional 15,692 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,719 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $29,120,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,683 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $133.99 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $99.71 and a 52-week high of $141.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $233.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 31.95% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 30.61%.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.61.

In related news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total value of $337,116.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,960.28. This represents a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

