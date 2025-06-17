Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 42.7% from the May 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Rubis Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:RUBSF remained flat at C$33.16 during midday trading on Tuesday. Rubis has a 1 year low of C$23.50 and a 1 year high of C$34.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$29.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$26.68.
Rubis Company Profile
