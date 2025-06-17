Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Rubis (OTCMKTS:RUBSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 42.7% from the May 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Rubis Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RUBSF remained flat at C$33.16 during midday trading on Tuesday. Rubis has a 1 year low of C$23.50 and a 1 year high of C$34.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$29.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$26.68.

Rubis Company Profile

Rubis engages in the operation of bulk liquid storage facilities for commercial and industrial customers in Europe, Africa, and the Caribbean. The company operates through Energy Distribution and Renewable Electricity Production segments. It is involved in the bulk liquid storage of fuels, biofuels, chemicals, and agrifood products; and retails and distributes fuels, heating oils, lubricants, liquefied gases, and bitumen, as well as provides logistics services comprising trading-supply, refining, and shipping activities.

