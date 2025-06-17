Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Short Interest Down 35.8% in May

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 705,900 shares, a decrease of 35.8% from the May 15th total of 1,100,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 855,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Société Générale Société anonyme Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of SCGLY traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.54. The stock had a trading volume of 611,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day moving average is $8.24. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $11.65. The firm has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 4.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Société Générale Société anonyme Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1797 per share. This represents a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. Société Générale Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.40%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut Société Générale Société anonyme from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Société Générale Société anonyme currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, corporates, and institutional clients in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management, and equipment and vendor finance services; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

