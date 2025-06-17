Lake Street Capital Lowers TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Price Target to $10.00

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.72% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TechTarget from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on TechTarget from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded TechTarget from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on TechTarget in a report on Monday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.
Check Out Our Latest Report on TTGT
TechTarget Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTGT. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,526,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,042,000 after acquiring an additional 767,327 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in TechTarget by 1,840.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 461,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 437,899 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TechTarget during the first quarter worth about $3,921,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in TechTarget by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,380,000 after buying an additional 227,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in TechTarget by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 686,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,166,000 after buying an additional 200,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.
TechTarget Company Profile
TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TechTarget
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Q2’s Most Upgraded Stocks (And No, NVIDIA’s Not on the List)
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Southwest Airlines: Short Interest Plunges—Should You Buy?
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 3 Tech Stocks You Can’t Miss in This Market Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.