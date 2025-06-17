Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Has $444,000 Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.0%

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $554.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $523.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $533.55. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $563.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

