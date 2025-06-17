Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) Short Interest Up 40.0% in May

Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the May 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Rockhopper Exploration Stock Up 4.8%
RCKHF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.65. 10,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,713. Rockhopper Exploration has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.51.
Rockhopper Exploration Company Profile
