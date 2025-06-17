Strategic Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,778 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 2.3% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 5.7% in the first quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182,658 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $57,727,000 after purchasing an additional 30,185 shares during the period. King Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in Visa by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 74,874 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $23,663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.41, for a total value of $13,395,133.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,991,249.33. This trade represents a 59.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $889,868.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,041.50. This trade represents a 17.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 140,448 shares of company stock worth $50,133,659. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Visa from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $359.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.80.

Visa Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $355.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $350.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.05. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $252.70 and a one year high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

