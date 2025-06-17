Vicus Capital Has $16.38 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Vicus Capital grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.5% of Vicus Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $554.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $523.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $533.55. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $563.92.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

