The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) Short Interest Down 39.9% in May

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 339,100 shares, a decline of 39.9% from the May 15th total of 563,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 35.0 days.

The Sage Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Sage Group stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.30. The stock had a trading volume of 748 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,064. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.36. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $17.69.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

About The Sage Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.