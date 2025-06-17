Bfsg LLC Acquires 6,397 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,397 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 249.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHV opened at $110.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.25. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.91 and a 1-year high of $110.64.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

