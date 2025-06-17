BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG) Short Interest Down 31.7% in May

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the May 15th total of 39,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 182,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Price Performance

BKAG opened at $41.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.59 and its 200 day moving average is $41.62. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $40.74 and a 12-month high of $43.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 1,006.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 70,691 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 690.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 3,306.0% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 579,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,876,000 after buying an additional 562,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,595,000 after buying an additional 17,143 shares during the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (BKAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Total Return index. The fund tracks a broad index of US investment-grade fixed income securities, including Treasurys, agencies, CMBS, ABS and corporates. BKAG was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

