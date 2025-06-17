BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Short Interest Down 30.9% in May

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the May 15th total of 66,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 182,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Down 0.1%
Shares of LEO stock opened at $5.81 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day moving average is $6.05. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $6.64.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This is a boost from BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile
BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.
