Rakuten Securities Inc. Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Rakuten Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 22.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Rakuten Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Clear Point Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $554.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $523.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $533.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $563.92.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.