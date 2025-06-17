Short Interest in Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTVLF) Drops By 31.2%

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTVLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 386,300 shares, a decrease of 31.2% from the May 15th total of 561,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 46.0 days.

OTCMKTS PTVLF opened at $18.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.12. Pet Valu has a 1-year low of $17.14 and a 1-year high of $23.72.

Pet Valu Company Profile

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. engages in the retail and wholesale of pet foods and pet-related supplies for dogs, cats, fish, birds, reptiles, and small animals in Canada. It offers food and treats for dogs and cats, cat litter, dog and cat toys, collars and leashes, health and wellness solutions, waste management solutions, pet cages and carriers, flea and tick products, and pet apparel and other related accessories.

