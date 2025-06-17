Short Interest in Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTVLF) Drops By 31.2%

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PTVLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 386,300 shares, a decrease of 31.2% from the May 15th total of 561,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 46.0 days.
Pet Valu Price Performance
OTCMKTS PTVLF opened at $18.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.12. Pet Valu has a 1-year low of $17.14 and a 1-year high of $23.72.
Pet Valu Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pet Valu
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Why Nebius Group Is One of the Top AI Stocks to Watch
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- 3 Stocks With Major Buyback Power: AI & Auto in Focus
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- 52-Week Lows? No Problem for 3 Stocks With Big Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Pet Valu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pet Valu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.