Oil Stocks To Watch Now – June 14th

Exxon Mobil, Chevron, and ConocoPhillips are the three Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the exploration, production, refining and marketing of crude oil and petroleum products. By owning these equities, investors gain exposure to the oil industry’s performance, which is largely driven by global supply and demand dynamics, geopolitical events and fluctuations in commodity prices. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM stock traded up $2.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.06. 28,512,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,681,765. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.78. The firm has a market cap of $482.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Chevron stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,126,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,174,592. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.20. Chevron has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The company has a market capitalization of $254.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83.

ConocoPhillips (COP)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

NYSE:COP traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.00. 16,786,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,478,649. The firm has a market cap of $122.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.61. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $118.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.95.

