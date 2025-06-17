Bfsg LLC Has $5.44 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Bfsg LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,832 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Invst LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $353.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $363.12 and its 200 day moving average is $381.65. The firm has a market cap of $351.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $326.31 and a one year high of $439.37.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.42%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price target (up previously from $410.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Home Depot from $445.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.77.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

