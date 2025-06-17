Best Hydrogen Stocks To Consider – June 14th

Exxon Mobil, Linde, CF Industries, Shell, NuScale Power, BP, and TotalEnergies are the seven Hydrogen stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hydrogen stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in the hydrogen economy—ranging from production (e.g., electrolysis and reforming) to storage, distribution and fuel-cell manufacturing. By buying these stocks, investors gain exposure to the growth potential of hydrogen as a low- or zero-carbon energy carrier for transportation, industry and power generation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hydrogen stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.06. 28,512,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,681,765. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Linde (LIN)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Shares of NASDAQ LIN traded down $4.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $465.98. 1,414,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,968,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.97. Linde has a 52 week low of $408.65 and a 52 week high of $487.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $455.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $449.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LIN

CF Industries (CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Shares of NYSE CF traded up $6.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.93. 6,205,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,153,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.97. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $67.34 and a 52 week high of $100.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CF

Shell (SHEL)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

Shares of NYSE SHEL traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.49. 5,920,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,317,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.39. Shell has a 52 week low of $58.55 and a 52 week high of $74.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHEL

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

SMR traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.79. The stock had a trading volume of 9,764,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,530,220. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.37. NuScale Power has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $42.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of -40.83 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMR

BP (BP)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

BP traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.71. The stock had a trading volume of 11,170,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,809,009. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.62. BP has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $37.39. The stock has a market cap of $86.10 billion, a PE ratio of 396.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BP

TotalEnergies (TTE)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

TTE traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,207,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,274. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.84. TotalEnergies has a 1 year low of $52.78 and a 1 year high of $71.03. The stock has a market cap of $152.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTE

Further Reading