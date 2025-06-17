Vivid Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,642 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Vivid Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,536,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,634,837,000 after acquiring an additional 384,313 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,685,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,443,725,000 after purchasing an additional 232,540 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $885,886,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,676,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $827,377,000 after purchasing an additional 370,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,376,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,379,000 after purchasing an additional 171,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 2.5%

EMR opened at $128.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $90.06 and a one year high of $134.85.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.48%.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,892,384.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,957 shares in the company, valued at $18,694,576.81. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.47.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

