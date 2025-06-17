iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.

Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 4,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1%

IWF opened at $410.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $389.77. The firm has a market cap of $108.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $308.67 and a twelve month high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

