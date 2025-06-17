Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Buys 147 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maiden Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Maiden Cove Capital LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 16,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGT opened at $633.85 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $451.00 and a 52-week high of $648.76. The firm has a market cap of $89.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $577.15 and its 200-day moving average is $594.74.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

