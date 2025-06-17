Montecito Bank & Trust Has $781,000 Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ)

Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Free Report) by 244.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,470 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust owned 0.12% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTJ. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 534,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,643,000 after acquiring an additional 173,935 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF by 218.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 131,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 90,187 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF by 6,615.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 112,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 110,481 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 103,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 17,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 79,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 8,782 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IBTJ opened at $21.69 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $21.15 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.57.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (IBTJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2029 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029. IBTJ was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

