Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 33,283 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 693,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,283 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $36,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 116,100.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:IGIB opened at $52.39 on Tuesday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.52 and a 12 month high of $54.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.04 and its 200 day moving average is $51.98.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.